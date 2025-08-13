Taylor Swift's Appearance on Travis Kelce's Podcast Drew More Than 1 Million Live Viewers
Taylor Swift's appearance on Travis Kelce's podcast lived up to the lofty expectations.
Swift joined her boyfriend and his brother, Jason Kelce, on their New Heights podcast on Wednesday evening, and the public showed up in droves to watch. At one point more than 1 million people were tuned in watching live.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer captured a screenshot of the numbers.
This wasn't a boilerplate interview. Swift opened up about buying back the master recordings of her first six albums from Shamrock Capital, while also discussing her new album along with other topics.
Swift has been dating the Chiefs tight end since 2023, but this is her first appearance on his podcast. Given the numbers this episode is going to do, she may need to come back on.
Kelce and Kansas City kick off the 2025 season against the Chargers on September 5.