Taylor Swift Had Fired-Up Message for Chiefs Fans Before Playoff Game vs. Texans
For the last year and change, Kansas City Chiefs' home games haven't been quite the same without Taylor Swift. The world-famous pop star has seen her share of iconic moments at Arrowhead Stadium and even created some too, such as joining in for last year's "Swag Surfin'" dance.
Swift naturally found herself to be the center of attention again on Saturday with the Chiefs set to host the Houston Texans in the AFC divisional round, starting with some good ol' pregame banter.
Swift, who arrived relatively early to Arrowhead ahead of the 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff time, was seen pulling up to the game in a golf cart with her family who were all wearing Chiefs gear.
Swift, on her part, kept it simple and donned an all-black outfit. As she walked by a crowd of Chiefs fans, she waved and shared a brief exchange:
"You guys are here early," Swift said, enthusiastically clapping her hands. "Love it!"
A great moment between Swift and the Chiefs' fanbase, who have since welcomed her with open arms. Maybe she can repay their kindness with some of her signature "Tayvoodoo" magic to help the Chiefs win their first playoff game of the year.