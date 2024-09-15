SI

Taylor Swift Had Fans Cracking Up Over Her Flirty Reaction to Travis Kelce's Chiefs Intro

The pop star was all smiles on Sunday.

Kristen Wong

Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Another NFL Sunday, another day of Taylor Swift content

This time, the pop star was spotted having a good time in the Kansas City Chiefs suite at Arrowhead as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was being introduced ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

A fan’s video caught Swift, who sported a baggy Chiefs t-shirt, sipping a drink from a cup (aptly labeled No. 87) and clapping as Kelce’s name blared from the stadium speakers. The Eras Tour singer also fanned herself and appeared to mouth the word, “Hot.”

Fans got a giggle out of that one.

Swift has regularly attended Chiefs home games since last September, when she and Kelce were first romantically linked. Despite their busy schedules, the NFL power couple have supported each other in sweet ways this past year, with Kelce at one point joining Swift on stage at an Eras Tour concert in London.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Kristen Wong

KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NFL