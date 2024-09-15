Taylor Swift Had Fans Cracking Up Over Her Flirty Reaction to Travis Kelce's Chiefs Intro
Another NFL Sunday, another day of Taylor Swift content.
This time, the pop star was spotted having a good time in the Kansas City Chiefs suite at Arrowhead as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was being introduced ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
A fan’s video caught Swift, who sported a baggy Chiefs t-shirt, sipping a drink from a cup (aptly labeled No. 87) and clapping as Kelce’s name blared from the stadium speakers. The Eras Tour singer also fanned herself and appeared to mouth the word, “Hot.”
Fans got a giggle out of that one.
Swift has regularly attended Chiefs home games since last September, when she and Kelce were first romantically linked. Despite their busy schedules, the NFL power couple have supported each other in sweet ways this past year, with Kelce at one point joining Swift on stage at an Eras Tour concert in London.