Taylor Swift Recalls Hilarious Story of Her Reaction to Chiefs Drafting Xavier Worthy
It's safe to say that Taylor Swift has become a pretty big football fan since she began dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
During Swift's much-anticipated appearance on the New Heights podcast, she recalled not knowing a lot about football when she began dating Kelce in 2023. She admitted that on their first date she asked Kelce what it was like lining up against his brother, Jason Kelce, on the field in the Super Bowl, only to later learn that since they both play on offense, they were never on the field at the same time.
Less than a year later, Swift has not only learned what a first down and tight end are, but developed into a true football fan. Not just any fan, but the type of fan tuning into the NFL draft and screaming when the Kansas City traded up to take wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round. She even learned the Chiefs drafted Worthy before Travis, and was the first to tell him.
"I fell in love with it, I became obsessed it," Swift told Travis and Jason. "I became a person who was running through the halls of my house screaming, 'We drafted Xavier Worthy!' And my friends were like, 'Who bodysnatched you? What do you mean we drafted Xavier Worthy?' ... I was screeching, I couldn't believe it."
Shortly after, Swift began naming defensive coverages, showing off her newfound knowledge. Though she jokes she's not quite ready to become an analyst, she is clearly astute about the game now.