Taylor Swift Recalls Hilarious Story of Her Reaction to Chiefs Drafting Xavier Worthy

Swift has quickly become a diehard football fan since beginning her relationship with Travis Kelce.

Eva Geitheim

Taylor Swift tells Jason and Travis Kelce on the New Heights podcast about becoming a huge football fan.
Taylor Swift tells Jason and Travis Kelce on the New Heights podcast about becoming a huge football fan.
It's safe to say that Taylor Swift has become a pretty big football fan since she began dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

During Swift's much-anticipated appearance on the New Heights podcast, she recalled not knowing a lot about football when she began dating Kelce in 2023. She admitted that on their first date she asked Kelce what it was like lining up against his brother, Jason Kelce, on the field in the Super Bowl, only to later learn that since they both play on offense, they were never on the field at the same time.

Less than a year later, Swift has not only learned what a first down and tight end are, but developed into a true football fan. Not just any fan, but the type of fan tuning into the NFL draft and screaming when the Kansas City traded up to take wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round. She even learned the Chiefs drafted Worthy before Travis, and was the first to tell him.

"I fell in love with it, I became obsessed it," Swift told Travis and Jason. "I became a person who was running through the halls of my house screaming, 'We drafted Xavier Worthy!' And my friends were like, 'Who bodysnatched you? What do you mean we drafted Xavier Worthy?' ... I was screeching, I couldn't believe it."

Shortly after, Swift began naming defensive coverages, showing off her newfound knowledge. Though she jokes she's not quite ready to become an analyst, she is clearly astute about the game now.

Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

