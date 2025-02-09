Cameras Spotted Taylor Swift Looking a Bit Nervous Before Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
Taylor Swift has arrived at Super Bowl LIX.
Swift is in attendance to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Cameras caught the superstar singer looking a little nervous in a suite before the big game kicked off.
Cameras also caught her arrival.
This is the second Super Bowl in a row Swift has attended. She was on hand for the Chiefs' 25-22 overtime win in Super Bowl LVIII last year. She and Kelce have been dating publicly since September of 2023 and she has been a regular fixture at games in Kansas City ever since.
The Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are facing off in the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons. Kansas City beat the Eagles 38-35 at Super Bowl LVII.
