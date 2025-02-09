Travis Kelce’s 1970’s-Inspired Super Bowl Outfit Had NFL Fans Making Jokes
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce rarely disappoints with his eclectic and stylish pregame fits, and Super Bowl Sunday was no exception.
The Chiefs tight end pulled up to Caesars Superdome in New Orleans in a snazzy, rosy brown suit that that looked like it came from another era—something his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift would know a thing or two about.
Kelce also donned sepia-tinted sunglasses and threw up a peace sign as he boarded the team bus:
Here's a clearer look at the full fit:
Fans had lots of jokes about his vintage look:
Just oozing style.
Kelce will play in his fifth Super Bowl on Sunday and could tie Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski's four Super Bowl wins with a victory over the Eagles. The 35-year-old currently has racked up 136 receiving yards this postseason and could chase a bit of individual glory along with his team's quest for the coveted three-peat.
Kelce needs just three receptions today to break Jerry Rice's all-time record of 33 career Super Bowl catches. He passed Rice as the player with the most postseason receptions in NFL history earlier this year.