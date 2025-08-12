Taylor Swift's 'New Heights' Podcast Announcement Sent the Internet Into a Frenzy
Taylor Swift will appear on Travis Kelce's podcast and it's safe to say, people are excited.
On Monday night, Kelce's New Heights podcast tweeted a video of the Chiefs linebacker and Swift preparing to do the show. The tweet announced the megastar will be a guest on the next episode, which will be released Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.
The Internet immediately went into meltdown mode as people freaked out at the long-anticipated episode. The biggest music star in the world is going on her NFL tight end boyfriend's podcast. It's happening. People are excited.
Some of the best reactions are below.
It's safe to say that will be the most downloaded podcast episode of the year.
This is where I should remind people that Travis's brother Jason Kelce will also be there. Though I'm not sure anyone will notice given the reaction to this announcement.