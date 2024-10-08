Taylor Swift Picked Perfect Spot at Arrowhead Stadium to Break Down Chiefs’ Win
The Kansas City Chiefs are 5-0 to start the season after beating the New Orleans Saints, 26-13, at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday Night Football, and no one was as pleased as Taylor Swift.
The pop star was in the stands watching her boyfriend Travis Kelce reel in a season-high nine catches for 70 yards in the Chiefs’ victory, and after the game, Swift joined Chariah Gordon, the fiancée of Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman Jr., in the VIP suite to talk football.
“How do you feel after this win?” Gordon asked Swift in a video posted to Gordon’s Instagram Stories.
“No, it’s important that you answer the question this time,” Swift cheekily replied.
“I think that we feel really good after this win, we’re 5-0,” Gordon started.
“Going into a bye week,” Swift chimed in.
Swift and Gordon then agreed it was the “perfect” way to start the NFL season and that the Chiefs were clearly on a roll. The WAGs continued to rave about and celebrate Kansas City’s latest win right in front of a particularly noticeable picture on the wall: a poster of Swift’s Eras Tour concert.
“Sorry for photobombing myself,” Swift said, gesturing to the poster.
The Chiefs will get a rest this upcoming week and then go on the road to play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7.