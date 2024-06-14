Taylor Swift Had a Blast Watching Travis Kelce, Chiefs Get Their Super Bowl Rings
For the second straight offseason Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs gathered Thursday night to celebrate another championship and received some new flashy rings that will allow them to always remember their third Super Bowl title in five years.
One of their biggest fans was unable to make the ceremony but she was able to watch on an Instagram livestream, and she absolutely loved it.
We're talking, of course, about Taylor Swift.
The pop star has been dating Kelce since the start of last season and attended many of his games, including Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas where the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in an overtime thriller.
Swift was on tour in Liverpool on Thursday night but she stayed up late to show some love to the Chiefs:
The Chiefs will be looking to win their third straight Super Bowl this season and you can expect to see Swift enjoying the ride once again.