Saints Get Official News on Taysom Hill’s Season-Ending Injury
It was a tough blow for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday as their Swiss army knife Taysom Hill was carted off the field with what was believed to be a "significant" knee injury, according to Ian Rapoport. Now, one day later, the official diagnosis is reportedly in—and it's every bit as devastating to the 4–8 Saints as originally believed.
The 34-year-old Hill has a torn ACL and is expected to be out for the year, Rapoport and Adam Schefter said Monday.
Hill suffered the year-ending blow following a hit from Los Angeles cornerback Cobie Durant. New Orleans lost the game 21-14.
The do-it-all tight end has been with the Saints since 2017, where he has also played quarterback, running back, and more. His absence will be palpable, especially with wide receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed also out.
New Orleans will next take on the New York Giants on Sunday, Dec. 8.