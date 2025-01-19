Teammates Vehemently Defend Jared Goff Following Lions' Disappointing Playoff Exit
After finishing the 2024-25 regular season 15-2 and earning a first-round bye, the Detroit Lions lost a heartbreaker on Saturday night to the NFC's six-seed in the Washington Commanders.
Quarterback Jared Goff was far from his best in the 45-31 defeat—completing just 57.5% of his passes and turning the ball over four times (3 INT, 1 FUM). Despite his struggles, his teammates defended their quarterback with vigor after the game:
"That's bull****," said Lions right tackle Penei Sewell when asked if Goff was to blame for the loss. "I just don't understand how [in] a team sport, that people can put a blame on one person at all. It's not like he's the one that's out there by himself. I'll never understand it."
"I will ride with Jared Goff until the day I die," said center Frank Ragnow when prodded with a similar question. "Any aspect of life, football, no matter what it is. One of the most stand-up human beings, players, leaders, you name it. I'll always have his back."
No arguing with that.
Unfortunately, the loss sends the Lions back to the offseason drawing board, and—with both OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn on the cusp of finding new gigs—they may also be starting from the ground floor to build a new coaching staff.