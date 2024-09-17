NFL Teams Broke League's Single-Week Record for Field Goals in Week 2
If you feel like there's been a lot of field goals kicked already this NFL season, you are right.
Week 1 and Week 2 both dropped onto the leaderboard of the most field goals kicked in a single week in NFL history. Week 2 in particular broke the record for the most kicked in one week with 73 field goals, via Quirky Research. It's the first time over 70 field goals have been kicked in a single week in league history, as the previous record was 69 set in Week 15 of the 2016 season.
This makes sense after the Washington Commanders, for example, beat the New York Giants after scoring only field goals. Commanders kicker Austin Seibert made seven field goals to solidify the team's 21–18 win.
This Commanders' performance came just one week after two teams—the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers—made six field goals to win their games. The Steelers, like the Commanders, only scored these 18 points to capture their victory. Week 1 saw a total of 67 field goals, which is the third most in league history.
Field goals also won major games in the NFL this week, including the Kansas City Chiefs' 26–25 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker punched in a 51-yard field goal to end the game and seal the win for his team.
Houston Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn stood out in Week 2 after he drilled the longest made field goal of the season at 59 yards. He made a total of four field goals, with three of those being longer than 50 yards out.
Drafting a good kicker on fantasy football teams this year is surprisingly coming in handy.