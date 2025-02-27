Teams at Top of NFL Draft Torn on Travis Hunter Playing Two Ways
Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter will be one of the first names called at the NFL draft and is one of the most intriguing players to enter the professional ranks in many years because of his ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball. How to best utilize the two-way player is up for debate, and there is no uniform answer among teams who have early picks and the potential to bring Hunter into the fold.
CBS Sports put together a piece detailing what personnel from these teams had to say about Hunter while attending the NFL scouting combine, and the comments are interesting.
When asked about Hunter and his possible NFL trajectory, Titans head coach Brian Callahan said that he "probably starts at corner, and then you find ways to inject him in the offense as he gets more comfortable." Conversely, Browns general manager Andrew Berry sees Hunter as a receiver first but believes that he can also make an impact at cornerback.
Another team with a top-five draft pick, however, appears open to Hunter getting significant time at both positions, similarly to how he was used in college.
Perhaps it's no surprise that there are differing opinions on how this unique weapon should be deployed—there's not really a recent blueprint at the NFL level.
The great news for whichever team drafts Hunter is that they have options. And it's not like the original plan needs to stay the plan as he'll retain that versatility. Adding a shroud of mystery, especially on the offensive side of things, could be a benefit, as it will keep opposing teams on their toes, even if Hunter is nothing more than a decoy.