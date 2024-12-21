Teddy Bridgewater Garners College, NFL Coaching Interest After Coaching HS to State Title
Teddy Bridgewater has plenty of options on the table.
Bridgewater coached his former high school, Miami Northwestern, to a state title earlier this month. Since then, the former NFL quarterback mentioned a potential return to the league as a player.
"That's the plan," Bridgewater said of a possible return to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero in an episode ofThe Insiders on Tuesday. "My [high school] team knows that's the plan. We wanted to win a state championship and then coach goes back to the league, see what happens, and then come back February in the offseason, continue coaching high school football. We'll see how it plays out."
Now, Bridgewater posted that he received interest for coaching jobs at the college and pro levels. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to mention that he heard from an HBCU program, as well as multiple NFL teams. He said that he already has coaching offers from a couple NFL teams.
Bridgewater, 32, most recently played with the Detroit Lions in 2023 before he decided to retire and follow a dream to coach high school football and lead his alma mater. After he led his school, Miami Northwestern, to the Florida Class 3A state championship in only his first season, he's soaring as a coaching prospect.
Bridgewater controls his own destiny, whether he decides to continue his early coaching career or put the cleats back on one more time.