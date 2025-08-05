Teddy Bridgewater Set to Sign With Buccaneers After Visit
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's NFL journey will reportedly continue into an 11th year.
Bridgewater is expected to sign with the Buccaneers after visiting them Tuesday, according to a Tuesday morning report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. If finished, the deal will mark the second Bridgewater has signed with a team in his home state; he spent 2022 with the Miami Dolphins.
Over the course of an eventful 10-year career, the 32-year-old Louisville product has spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Dolphins.
He made his only Pro Bowl with the Vikings in 2015, during which he started every game of the season for an 11-5 team. A catastrophic ACL injury cost him all of 2016, and he didn't start double-digit games in a season again until 2020.
Bridgewater nominally retired after the 2023 season to coach Miami Northwestern Senior High School—his alma mater—but returned to play for the Lions in 2024.