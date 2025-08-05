Teddy Bridgewater Leaves High School Program With Plans of Joining an NFL Roster
Weeks after Miami Northwestern Senior High School suspended NFL quarterback-turned-football-coach Teddy Bridgewater, the QB is planning to make an NFL return and leave the high school program, sources told On3's Andy Villamarzo on Monday.
Bridgewater was suspended by his alma mater, where he coached last year, due to a Florida High School Athletic Association investigation into alleged impermissible program benefits. Bridgewater reportedly asked fans to cover expenses he said the school was not providing.
After leading Miami Northwestern to a state title last fall, Bridgewater did make an NFL return when he signed with the Detroit Lions in December, ahead of their playoff run. He played one snap in the postseason.
Bridgewater, who played nine seasons in the NFL, will be looking to join a team's roster before the 2025 season starts or sometime during. The former first-round pick will likely be a name tossed around for the month or so.