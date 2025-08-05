SI

Teddy Bridgewater Leaves High School Program With Plans of Joining an NFL Roster

The quarterback wants to make an official return to the NFL.

Madison Williams

Teddy Bridgewater plans to make an NFL return.
Teddy Bridgewater plans to make an NFL return. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Weeks after Miami Northwestern Senior High School suspended NFL quarterback-turned-football-coach Teddy Bridgewater, the QB is planning to make an NFL return and leave the high school program, sources told On3's Andy Villamarzo on Monday.

Bridgewater was suspended by his alma mater, where he coached last year, due to a Florida High School Athletic Association investigation into alleged impermissible program benefits. Bridgewater reportedly asked fans to cover expenses he said the school was not providing.

After leading Miami Northwestern to a state title last fall, Bridgewater did make an NFL return when he signed with the Detroit Lions in December, ahead of their playoff run. He played one snap in the postseason.

Bridgewater, who played nine seasons in the NFL, will be looking to join a team's roster before the 2025 season starts or sometime during. The former first-round pick will likely be a name tossed around for the month or so.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL