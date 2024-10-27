Bengals WR Tee Higgins's Status in Doubt for Sunday's Game vs. Eagles
Higgins hurt his quad during practice on Friday.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins could miss Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a quad injury suffered in practice on Friday, according to a report from ESPN's Dan Graziano.
Per Graziano's report, the Bengals are planning to go right up until gametime before making a final decision on Higgins's Week 8 status, but there is growing pessimism about his ability to play on Sunday.
In five games this season for the Bengals, the 25-year-old Higgins has caught 29 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns. He is averaging a career-worst 11.8 yards per reception.
The Bengals and Eagles are set to kickoff at 1 p.m. ET in Cincinnati.
