Terry Bradshaw Helped Trapped Passengers Escape Plane at Pittsburgh Airport
Terry Bradshaw is now a Pittsburgh legend for more reasons than one.
As relayed by KDKA's Ricky Sayer, the former Steelers quarterback saved a group of travelers at Pittsburgh International Airport this week. The door of his plane—which came in from Fort Worth, Texas—was reportedly stuck for close to a half hour before he helped force it open. Bradshaw is in town for his former teammate Mel Blount's celebrity roast on Friday night.
"The pilot announced and you could kind of hear he was chuckling as he said it," said passenger Selah Gamble, via Sayer. "But he said 'thanks to the strength of one of our passengers, we were finally able to get the door open' and I think we all knew he was alluding to Mr. Bradshaw."
A four-time Super Bowl champion with the Steelers, Bradshaw retired from the NFL following the 1983 season and has been an analyst on Fox NFL Sunday since 1994. Even with a second retirement on the horizon, the 76-year-old is still finding ways to be a hero in the city of Pittsburgh.