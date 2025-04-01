Steelers Owner Gives Honest Assessment of Timeline on Aaron Rodgers Decision
The NFL offseason is moving quickly, with owners gathering in Florida this week for the annual league meetings and the draft rapidly approaching. Yet Aaron Rodgers remains unsigned.
The veteran free agent is taking his sweet, sweet time deciding where to play in 2025, which is confusing on the surface because he doesn't have many choices. In fact, with the New York Giants' signing of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, there appears only one team willing to sign Rodgers at this stage: the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Owner Art Rooney II spoke to media about the Rodgers situation on Tuesday and acknowledged the team is optimistic about eventually signing the future Hall of Fame quarterback. However, he was also honest about just how long the Steelers would be willing to wait for Rodgers to make his final decision.
"Not forever, but a little while longer," Rooney said, per ESPN's Brook Pryor when asked if he was "content" to wait on Rodgers.
The Steelers' current depth chart at quarterback is not great, with both Wilson and Justin Fields departing for different pastures this offseason. If the season started today career backup Mason Rudolph would be under center, which head coach Mike Tomlin claims he's "comfortable" with. Be that as it may, it's undeniably far from optimal and Pittsburgh will almost certainly add more depth at the position.
Whether that's Rodgers or someone else, if Rooney's patience wears thins.