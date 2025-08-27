Details of Terry McLaurin's $96M Extension With Commanders Revealed
If you count yourself among the faction of sports fans eager to hear exactly how Terry McLaurin's long-awaited extension with the Commanders is structured, we have great news for you: the deal terms have been revealed.
Although the headline number was $96 million, the new deal's base new money value amounts to $87 million over three years, with a total base value of $103.35 over four years, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
The contract also includes $44.65 million fully guaranteed (including a $30 million signing bonus), as well as $9.4 million in upside.
Take a look at the full breakdown below:
So there you have it. Part of the reported holdup with the deal was that the Commanders were hesitant to spend big on an aging receiver they weren't sure they'd keep around for another five years. With no guaranteed money beyond 2026, that gives Washington the option to move on if they'd like, in the event the receiver begins to slow down.