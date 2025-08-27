Details of Terry McLaurin's $96M Extension With Commanders Revealed

💰💰 Terry McLaurin's @Commanders deal 💰💰



• Base new-money value: $87 million over 3 years.

• Total base value: $103.35 million over 4 years.

• $44.65 million fully guaranteed.

• $9.4 million in upside.



