Texans' C.J. Stroud Explained Why He'd Prefer Eli Manning's Career to Aaron Rodgers's
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud made it clear what he wants out of his NFL career during an episode of the rapper Gillie da Kidd and social media influencer Wallo267's Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast that aired on Sunday.
Stroud, joined by Texans teammate Tank Dell, began to converse with Gillie da Kidd and Wallo267 about NFL quarterbacks and how their careers are judged. Stroud, after being asked if he would prefer former New York Giants QB Eli Manning's career or New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers's, said he would want Manning's because of the two championships the former Giants signal-caller won.
"You want the rings dog," Stroud said. "Eli's got two."
Stroud, who threw for over 4,000 yards and 23 touchdowns while leading the Texans to a playoff win in the wild-card round in his rookie season at the age of 22, seems poised to one day add a Lombardi to his trophy case, possibly as soon as the 2024 season.
And in one response to a question, Stroud confirmed that that is all that matters to him in his NFL career.