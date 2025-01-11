CBS Announcers Trolled Jerry Jones, Cowboys About the Sun During Chargers-Texans Game
The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make it into the NFL playoffs this year, but they did make it into the playoff commentary, at least.
The postseason kicked off Saturday afternoon with the Los Angeles Chargers’ AFC wild-card matchup against the Houston Texans, and the game has so far left plenty to be desired. As of writing the Chargers lead the Texans 6-0 and star quarterbacks Justin Herbert and C.J. Stroud have each thrown a pick apiece with unimpressive play from both sides.
During the ample downtime, CBS announcers Charles Davis and Ian Eagle thought to pass the minutes by making a few solar-related jokes at the Cowboys’ expense. Davis and Eagles were talking about the blinding glare from the sun at NRG Stadium during the first quarter, and it didn’t take long for the Cowboys to enter the conversation:
“Sun spots have moved now towards the sideline. I feel like I just want to chip in for some blinds, help them out,” Eagle told Davis.
“I think they’re making some in Dallas,” Davis responded. “I heard some wide receivers there are chipping in.”
No one can resist a good ol' fashioned Jerry roast.
Jones’s notorious quote about the sun at AT&T Stadium will forever live in infamy. Let’s hope this AFC wild-card game doesn’t, though.