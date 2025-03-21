Texans Continue Offensive Line Rebuild, Agree to Deal With Ex-Patriots Tackle
The Houston Texans have made big changes to their offensive line this offseason, headlined by the surprising decision to trade starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders. To offset Tunsil's loss the team signed Cam Robinson to a one-year agreement earlier this week. On Friday, they continued the overhaul of the unit by adding another.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday the Texans had agreed to sign former Pro Bowl tackle Trent Brown to a one-year deal. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed afterwards that the contract is worth up to $3 million.
Brown is most known for his time with the New England Patriots, where he was a starter for the bulldozing offensive line that paved the way for the team's Super Bowl LIII victory. He was also named a Pro Bowler in 2019. Brown spent the 2024 season with the Cincinnati Bengals, earning the starting right tackle job out of camp before going down for the year in Week 3 with a torn patellar tendon.
If healthy, the veteran lineman can provide versatile support across Houston's new-look line. The Texans surely are not done adding to the group but Brown and Robinson give the team a solid pair of vets at each tackle position if need be.
A smart signing for the Texans as they continue to try and protect C.J. Stroud.