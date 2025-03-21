SI

Texans Continue Offensive Line Rebuild, Agree to Deal With Ex-Patriots Tackle

Trent Brown is headed to Houston on a one-year deal.

Liam McKeone

Trent Brown won a Super Bowl in New England and spent last season with the Bengals
Trent Brown won a Super Bowl in New England and spent last season with the Bengals / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans have made big changes to their offensive line this offseason, headlined by the surprising decision to trade starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders. To offset Tunsil's loss the team signed Cam Robinson to a one-year agreement earlier this week. On Friday, they continued the overhaul of the unit by adding another.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday the Texans had agreed to sign former Pro Bowl tackle Trent Brown to a one-year deal. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed afterwards that the contract is worth up to $3 million.

Brown is most known for his time with the New England Patriots, where he was a starter for the bulldozing offensive line that paved the way for the team's Super Bowl LIII victory. He was also named a Pro Bowler in 2019. Brown spent the 2024 season with the Cincinnati Bengals, earning the starting right tackle job out of camp before going down for the year in Week 3 with a torn patellar tendon.

If healthy, the veteran lineman can provide versatile support across Houston's new-look line. The Texans surely are not done adding to the group but Brown and Robinson give the team a solid pair of vets at each tackle position if need be.

A smart signing for the Texans as they continue to try and protect C.J. Stroud.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL