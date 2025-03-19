Texans Agree to Sign New Left Tackle to One-Year Deal After Laremy Tunsil Trade
The Houston Texans have agreed to sign tackle Cam Robinson to a one-year deal for $12 million that can be worth up to $14.5 million, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Wednesday.
Robinson comes to Houston after spending most of the 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings traded for Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars in the middle of the season, and he helped the team go 14-3 and make the wild-card round of the playoffs following the injury of Christian Darrisaw.
The Texans have made multiple changeups to their offensive line this offseason. They previously traded tackle Laremy Tunsil and a fourth-round pick to the Washington Commanders this offseason in exchange for 2025 third and seventh-round picks and 2026 second and fourth-round picks. They also traded Kenyon Green and a fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for C.J. Gardner Johnson and a sixth-round pick.
The changes come after the Texans allowed 54 sacks during the 2024 season, tied for third-most in the NFL. The lack of protection was a significant reason that C.J. Stroud struggled to build on his outstanding rookie season, though Stroud still led the team to the divisional round of the playoffs.
Along with Robinson, the Texans traded for guard Ed Ingram from the Vikings and signed guard Laken Tomlinson, who spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks.