Texans' DeMeco Ryans Explains Why Lamar Jackson Is 'Definitely' the MVP in 2024
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is considered one of the top candidates for the NFL MVP award this season thanks to his incredible 2024 campaign.
He's impressed fellow players and coaches throughout the league, including Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans, who the Ravens face on Christmas Day. Ryans made quite the argument for Jackson's MVP case when speaking to media Monday.
“Lamar is playing some of the best football he’s played,” Ryans said. “He definitely jumps off the tape as the best player I’ve seen this year. Talk about the MVP? He’s definitely the MVP in my mind for what he’s doing not only run-game wise, but throwing the football, the accuracy, the decision-making. He’s playing unbelievable ball right now, so he’s going to be a really tough challenge for us this week.”
Jackson has completed 67.9% of passes for 3,787 yards, 37 touchdowns (a career-high) and only four interceptions. His passing stats are better than both the 2019 and '23 seasons, when he won his two NFL MVP awards. On top of his passing game, he's carried the ball 126 times for 765 yards and three touchdowns.
The Ravens and Texans kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Christmas Day on Netflix.