Texans Coach Addresses Why C.J. Stroud Isn't Throwing at OTAs

Stroud has been present at OTAs, but has yet to throw.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has yet to throw at OTAs.
Houston Texans third-year starting quarterback C.J. Stroud is present, but has still not thrown at team OTAs.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans was asked why Stroud has not been participating in throwing, and he elaborated on an injury that his star quarterback has been dealing with.

"There's no concerns with C.J.," Ryans said on Tuesday. "It's just general soreness [in his shoulder]. We're taking extra precaution with him, but he'll be good to go. No concerns on my end there."

It sounds like everything structurally is O.K. with Stroud's shoulder despite the soreness, which is the most important thing as the Texans continue their offseason program.

Stroud started all 17 games last season in his second year as a pro, completing 63.2% of his passes for 3,727 yards and 20 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

