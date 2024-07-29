Texans DE Denico Autry Issues Statement Following PED Suspension
Houston Texans defensive end Denico Autry has been suspended six games by the NFL after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs.
The 34-year-old Autry inked a two-year deal with Houston in free agency worth $20 million, which included $10.5 million guaranteed following a 2023 that saw him notch 11.5 sacks and 50 combined tackles for the Tennessee Titans, which were both career highs.
Autry released a statement on Monday stating his shock over his positive test, and that he did not knowingly or intentionally take performance enhancing drugs.
"Over the course of my ten-year NFL career, I have never engaged in the use of performance enhancing drugs. Over that period, I have been subject to countless tests, none of which have ever returned a positive result. I was, therefore, stunned this offseason when I learned that one of my tests returned a positive result," Autry said.
Autry said after investigation, it was determined that a pharmacy included a banned substance in a prescribed medication from his doctor. After finding out how he tested positive, Autry said that he informed the NFL of what happened.
"It was important to me that the NFL know that I did not intentionally or even knowingly ingest a banned substance," Autry said. "I understand, however, that under the NFL's policies, ultimate responsibility for what enters my body rests with me. To that end, while I intend to explore legal options pertaining to the circumstances that resulted in my positive test, I have accepted the NFL's punishment of a six-game suspension."
Autry apologized to the Texans organization and teammates for the distraction that his positive test caused.
Assuming Autry serves the full six game suspension, Houston will be without a proven veteran pass rusher for the first couple months of the new season. Autry was penciled in to be a key part of Houston's defensive line after signing in free agency, and his suspension is certainly a blow to the team's pass rush.