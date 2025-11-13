Texans Make Quarterback Decision for Sunday's Game vs. Titans
The Texans will start Davis Mills at quarterback on Sunday against the Titans. Usual starter C.J. Stroud remains in the concussion protocol and will miss his second consecutive game due to the injury.
Mills filled in admirably a week ago in relief of Stroud, completing 27 of his 45 passing attempts for 292 yards and two touchdowns to one interception, as Houston mounted a massive fourth quarter comeback to stun the Jaguars, 36–29.
The win by the Texans last Sunday kept the franchise's playoff hopes alive. Standing at 4–5 on the season, Sunday's contest against Tennessee represents an opportunity to get back to .500 before Stroud returns to the lineup.
Houston is sitting ninth in the AFC currently, and in third place in the AFC South behind the division leading Colts.
The Texans and Titans are set for a 1 p.m. ET kick on Sunday in Nashville.