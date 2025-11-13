SI

Texans Make Quarterback Decision for Sunday's Game vs. Titans

C.J. Stroud remains in the concussion protocol.

Davis Mills will be under center for the Texans once again on Sunday.
The Texans will start Davis Mills at quarterback on Sunday against the Titans. Usual starter C.J. Stroud remains in the concussion protocol and will miss his second consecutive game due to the injury.

Mills filled in admirably a week ago in relief of Stroud, completing 27 of his 45 passing attempts for 292 yards and two touchdowns to one interception, as Houston mounted a massive fourth quarter comeback to stun the Jaguars, 36–29.

The win by the Texans last Sunday kept the franchise's playoff hopes alive. Standing at 4–5 on the season, Sunday's contest against Tennessee represents an opportunity to get back to .500 before Stroud returns to the lineup.

Houston is sitting ninth in the AFC currently, and in third place in the AFC South behind the division leading Colts.

The Texans and Titans are set for a 1 p.m. ET kick on Sunday in Nashville.

Published
Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

