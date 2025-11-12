Texans Give Update on C.J. Stroud's Concussion Recovery Ahead of Matchup vs. Titans
Texans starting quarterback C.J. Stroud did not practice on Wednesday and remains in the concussion protocol, according to a practice report from beat writer Aaron Wilson.
As of now, Houston is preparing Davis Mills to make his second consecutive start on Sunday against the Titans. As for Stroud, his condition is improving, but he is still dealing with headaches and sensitivity to light as a result of the concussion that he suffered in the franchise's three-point loss to the Broncos in Week 9.
Mills started on Sunday against the Jaguars, and helped engineer a dramatic fourth quarter comeback. Mills finished the day 27-of-45 passing for 292 yards and two touchdowns to one interception in the victory.
Unless Stroud clears the protocol in the next few days, it'll be Mills back under center when Houston takes on Tennessee on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.