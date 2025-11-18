Texans Make Decision on C.J. Stroud's Availability for Thursday Night Football vs. Bills
The Texans will once again be without starting quarterback C.J. Stroud for Thursday night's game against the Bills, the team announced on Tuesday.
For the third straight game, it will be Davis Mills under center for Houston.
Stroud has been recovering from a concussion that he suffered in a loss to the Broncos on Nov. 2. Mills entered the game in the first quarter of that contest and has started two games since then. While the Texans lost to the Broncos when Mills came into the game in relief, the veteran quarterback has led Houston to back-to-back wins in his two starts.
On the season, Mills has completed 60.0% of his passes for 726 yards and three touchdowns to one interception.
The Texans are now 5-5 on the season and in third-place in the AFC South. Thursday presents the first opportunity for the franchise to eclipse the .500 mark this season in what should be a tough game against Buffalo.