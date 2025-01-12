Texans' Special Teams Coach Was So Fired Up Over Huge Blocked Extra Point vs. Chargers
The Houston Texans picked up a big win in the wild-card round against the Los Angeles Chargers, largely due to some standout performances from the defense and special teams unit.
After the Chargers scored an 86-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Texans' special team unit delivered a pivotal block on the extra point and returned it for two points. It was a huge momentum shift for Houston, and no one was feeling that more than than Texans' special teams coach Frank Ross, who was absolutely fired up on the sideline.
While D'Angelo Ross was booking it towards the end zone, Houston's special teams coach was going ballistic, excitedly jumping up and down and pumping his fists while letting out an exhilarated scream.
Talk about enjoying the moment. CBS announcer Ian Eagle aptly described Ross's celebration as one of "pure elation."
The blocked kick and two-point return gave Houston a 25–12 lead at a point where the Chargers could've reduced their deficit to 10 points. From there, star running back and NVP Joe Mixon scored a game-clinching touchdown to make it 32–12.