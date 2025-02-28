Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart Boosts NFL Draft Stock With Incredible Combine Performance
Former Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart entered the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis as a consensus late first- or early second-round pick in the 2025 draft.
He leaves the week having significantly improved his stock.
After meeting with teams over the early portion of the week, the 6’5”, 267-pound specimen put on a show during on-field workouts on Thursday. Competing alongside fellow edge rushers in the class, he put up the following impressive numbers in the broad jump, vertical jump, and 40-yard dash:
Workout
Measurement
Broad Jump
10 feet, 11 inches
Vertical Jump
40 inches
40-yard Dash
4.59 seconds
His 10'11" broad jump ranked first among edge rushers, while his vertical ranked second and his 40-yard dash ranked fourth.
Here's a look at all three performances:
According to Kent Lee Platte, the creator of the "Relative Athletic Score," Stewart unofficially put up a perfect 10.00 RAS.
Not bad.
Over three seasons with the Aggies at College Station, Stewart tallied just 4.5 sacks and 65 total tackles. With his dominant combine performance, however, his lack of production will hardly matter.
The first round of the 2025 NFL draft is set for April 25. Stewart is now likely to have his name called.