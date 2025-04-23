2025 NFL Mock Draft 10.0: Browns, Giants Trade for Quarterbacks
Roger Goodell isn’t Santa Claus, but when he steps on a makeshift stage Thursday night just outside Lambeau Field, the NFL commissioner will deliver 32 gifts for teams across the league.
Some picks will be precisely what the team and its fans hoped for. Others will be disappointed.
But after a year spent watching, meeting and ranking prospects to prepare for the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay, Wis., the fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET Thursday on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.
Here are Sports Illustrated’s final predictions on how the opening round could unfold.
1. Tennessee Titans (3–14)
Biggest needs: QB, WR, edge
The pick: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
There’s been no indication the Titans are taking anyone other than Ward, who has the arm talent, play extension and mental qualities to be the franchise quarterback Tennessee needs. Ward is aggressive and chaotic at times, which leads to plenty of highlights but may get him in trouble at the next level. That can be coached—unlike Ward’s tremendous feel and physical tools.
2. Cleveland Browns (3–14)
Biggest needs: QB, OT, RB
The pick: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
The Browns have done extensive work on the quarterback class, but they appear likely to wait until a later selection—perhaps even a trade into the back half of the first round—to add a young signal-caller. Browns general manager Andrew Berry compared Hunter to MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani for his two-way dominance, and Hunter’s ability to make plays offensively and limit them defensively make him an incredibly valuable player.
3. New York Giants (3–14)
Biggest needs: QB, DT, OL
The pick: Abdul Carter, edge, Penn State
The Giants are in a similar category as Cleveland: They need a quarterback but are expected to wait. Carter is the best pass rusher in the class and the top player on SI’s big board. He’s uber-athletic yet smart, nuanced and versatile. New York has a talented defensive line, but Carter is too good to pass up.
4. New England Patriots (4–13)
Biggest needs: OT, edge, WR
The pick: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The top priority for the Patriots, who allowed the fifth-most sacks in the NFL last season with 52, should be protecting second-year quarterback Drake Maye. Campbell met the 33-inch arm length threshold at his pro day, adding tangible numbers to his case to stick at tackle. He’s athletic, smooth and allowed only one sack against a gauntlet of SEC pass rushers in 2024. Campbell is ready to start right away on Maye’s blind side.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars (4–13)
Biggest needs: DL, WR, IOL
The pick: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
This is where the draft may swing, as Jacksonville could go several different avenues—but Graham has been the favorite for months, and he makes too much sense to move away from. The Jaguars didn’t address their defensive line in free agency despite recording just 34 sacks, the fifth-fewest in the NFL last season. Graham is explosive, powerful, fiery and plays with a nonstop motor. New Jaguars general manager James Gladstone needs to make a culture-setting first pick, and Graham checks the box.
6. Las Vegas Raiders (4–13)
Biggest needs: CB, RB, OL
The pick: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
The Raiders weren’t only the NFL’s worst rushing offense at 79.8 yards per game, but they were also the lone team to average less than 90 rushing yards per contest in 2024. Jeanty is a dynamic ballcarrier who’s tremendous at creating his own yards—his power, elusiveness and contact balance generate an elite yard-after-contact profile. Fielding a strong ground game would certainly help Las Vegas maximize quarterback Geno Smith’s skill set.
7. New York Jets (5–12)
Biggest needs: OT, TE, WR
The pick: Armand Membou
The Jets’ right tackle spot currently holds and Carter Warren. Membou, who has quick feet and strong hands, would instantly be the strong-side protector for quarterback Justin Fields. New York needs help at tight end, and Penn State’s Tyler Warren is an interesting option. But Membou fills an important spot, and has a high ceiling.
8. Carolina Panthers (5–12)
Biggest needs: Edge, S, WR
The pick: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
The Panthers, who ranked last in the NFL in scoring defense last season, are searching for playmakers in their front seven. Walker has the athleticism, instincts and versatility to play inside linebacker and the pass-rushing nuance to be effective as either a blitzer or edge player. Walker’s 6' 1", 243-pound frame may scare teams due to his lack of clear fit, but he has the tools—and pedigree—to be a game-wrecker.
9. New Orleans Saints (5–12)
Biggest needs: QB, edge, OT
The pick: Mykel Williams, edge, Georgia
The Saints had a long-term question at quarterback before Derek Carr’s shoulder injury made it an immediate concern—yet New Orleans isn’t expected to add a signal-caller until later. Williams helps the Saints build their trenches. The 6' 5", 260-pounder is a strong, athletic edge defender who wins with various methods, and he won’t turn 21 years old until the end of June.
10. Chicago Bears (5–12)
Biggest needs: OT, DL, TE
The pick: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT/OG, Texas
The Bears allowed a league-high 68 sacks last season. And new coach Ben Johnson has been remaking the offensive line since taking the job, trading for Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson and now selecting Banks to shore things up in front of Caleb Williams. Banks figures to be Chicago’s long-term answer at left tackle.
11. San Francisco 49ers (6–11)
Biggest needs: DE, OG, DT
The pick: Shemar Stewart, DE, Texas A&M
Under head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, the 49ers have been prone to taking draft swings on underdeveloped players—Solomon Thomas, Javon Kinlaw and Drake Jackson come to mind. Stewart fits the bill. He looks the part at 6' 5" and 267 pounds, and he’s pound-for-pound one of the most athletic players in the draft. But Stewart has only 4.5 career sacks and lacks a refined rush plan. He’s a risk, but San Francisco needs more difference makers on its defensive line, and Stewart has the traits to become one.
12. Dallas Cowboys (7–10)
Biggest needs: WR, IOL, RB
The pick: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Adding another playmaker next to CeeDee Lamb on the perimeter should be a focus for Dallas, which had only two pass catchers—Lamb (1,194) and Jalen Tolbert (610)—eclipse 500 receiving yards last season. McMillan is a smooth-moving wideout with a lanky frame at 6' 4"and 219 pounds. He’s more finesse than physical, but McMillan’s ball skills, route efficiency and run after catch skills should make him a successful pro.
13. Miami Dolphins (8–9)
Biggest needs: IDL, IOL, CB
The pick: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
The Dolphins need to upgrade at both corner and safety, and Barron has the flexibility to play either position. Barron is smart, physical and a proven playmaker—he finished tied for fourth in the FBS with five interceptions last season.
14. Indianapolis Colts (8–9)
Biggest needs: TE, OG, LB
The pick: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Colts tight ends caught only 39 passes in 2024, the fewest in the league, and Warren is a terrific all-around player. There’s a chance he goes earlier—the Jets and Bears are the two biggest hurdles to clear—because of his size (6' 6"and 260 pounds), strength, hands and versatility. Warren can play anywhere and do anything—from passing and rushing to blocking and receiving—in an offense, and he’d be a significant help to quarterback Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones.
15. Atlanta Falcons (8–9)
Biggest needs: Edge, DT, C
The pick: Mike Green, edge, Marshall
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot has drafted an offensive player in each of his first four drafts at the helm, but after Atlanta ranked second to last in the league with 31 sacks in 2024, the team’s pass rush is too obvious an issue to ignore. Green has off-field questions to answer, but he’s an athletic, explosive edge rusher with active hands and a well-developed bag of moves.
16. Arizona Cardinals (8–9)
Biggest needs: Edge, DT, LB
The pick: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
The Cardinals could use help at guard and to their defensive line, but neither need is pressing enough to bypass Campbell, a rangy, versatile piece in the middle. Campbell adds value as a blitzer with five sacks in 2024, and his blend of length, strength, quickness and speed creates a three-down profile at the next level.
17. Cincinnati Bengals (9–8)
Biggest needs: DL, OG, CB
The pick: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
The Bengals lack an interior pass rushing presence, and when he’s on, Nolen is dynamic. An All-American who’s quick off the snap and has powerful hands at the punch, Nolen has the tools and pedigree to be disruptive inside. He lacks consistency, from his effort to his hand usage, but the traits exist for Nolen to be an impactful interior rusher.
18. Seattle Seahawks (10–7)
Biggest needs: OG, WR, TE
The pick: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Seattle needs a guard, and North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel is a viable candidate here. But the Seahawks are looking for playmakers, and Golden is a quality fit. One of the most explosive receivers in the class, Golden can stretch the field vertically, and he has the route nuance to create space at all three levels.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10–7)
Biggest needs: CB, edge, LB
The pick: Donovan Ezeiruaku, edge, Boston College
Searching for help rushing the passer, the Buccaneers turn to Ezeiruaku, who’s valued more in league circles than outside. Ezeiruaku had 21 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks in 2024, and has the first-step quickness, bend and power to be a productive edge rusher in the NFL.
20. Denver Broncos (10–7)
Biggest needs: RB, TE, DL
The pick: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
The Broncos are expected to add a running back in this spot, and Hampton is commonly viewed as the next-best option after Jeanty. Ohio State runner TreVeyon Henderson is another option, but the 6' 0", 221-pound Hampton is a tone-setter with his physicality, contact balance and toughness.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers (10–7)
Biggest needs: DT, RB, QB
The pick: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Is this where the slide ends for Shedeur Sanders? Potentially. But the Steelers are high on Harmon, who was among the most disruptive defensive linemen in the FBS last fall. At 6' 4½" and 313 pounds, Harmon can play inside and outside, and his combination of powerful hands, lateral quickness and pass-rush moves helps him win no matter where he aligns.
22. Los Angeles Chargers (11–6)
Biggest needs: TE, CB, DL
The pick: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh may have several of his past Michigan players to choose from, but Grant is a logical fit in Los Angeles. The Chargers lost Poona Ford to the Rams in free agency, weakening the middle of their defensive line. Nothing about the 6' 4", 331-pound Grant is weak. He’s long, powerful, rangy and proficient against the run, and his pass rushing should improve as he diversifies his arsenal.
23. Green Bay Packers (11–6)
Biggest needs: CB, edge, WR
The pick: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
There’s certainly a chance Johnson goes off the board much sooner, but his injury plagued 2024 season and personal choice to not run the 40-yard dash may cause him to slide. On the field, Johnson is a terrific prospect. He’s big, long, fluid and has nine career interceptions with three pick-sixes. He has the talent to significantly outplay this slot, but needs to stay healthy.
24. TRADE ALERT: Browns send Nos. 33, 67 and 179 to the Minnesota Vikings for No. 24
Biggest needs (Browns): QB, OT, RB
The pick: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The Browns don’t appear to love a quarterback enough to draft one with the No. 2 pick, but they need a young arm who can eventually grow into their franchise passer. Sanders doesn’t have elite physical tools, but he’s tough, accurate and gifted at extending plays. It’s possible he goes inside the top 10, and it’s also possible he slides even deeper in Round 1. But Sanders has enough talent to start on Sundays, and Cleveland trading back into the first round secures the fifth-year option. The Vikings, who have the fewest selections in the draft with four, could be looking to accumulate picks and make sense for the Browns at the top of the second round.
25. Houston Texans (10–7)
Biggest needs: OT, WR, OG
The pick: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama
The Texans have an immediate need at guard, and Booker is the best answer in the class. The 6' 5", 321-pounder is physical, strong, long and a terrific run blocker. A team captain in 2024, Booker best fits in a scheme centered around power-gap concepts, which the Texans are expected to embrace in 2025. Adding the big-bodied Booker to protect C.J. Stroud and help ignite the rushing attack is a logical move for Houston.
26. Los Angeles Rams (10–7)
Biggest needs: TE, LB, CB
The pick: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
The Rams should sprint the card to the podium if Loveland is still on the board at this spot. An athletic seam-stretcher who can make plays above the rim and rack up yards after the catch, Loveland fits the mold of a modern tight end. Though he’s not an elite blocker, Loveland is functional, and he can play from the slot and while attached to the end of the line of scrimmage.
27. Baltimore Ravens (12–5)
Biggest needs: DL, edge, S
The pick: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Baltimore wants to add pass rushers, but giving star safety Kyle Hamilton a running mate would elevate the team’s back end. Starks can play nickel corner and both split and single-high safety due to his quickness, range and instincts. Starks missed too many tackles and allowed too many big plays in 2024, but he should start early in his career.
28. Detroit Lions (15–2)
Biggest needs: Edge, OG, DL
The pick: Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State
Headlined by Christian Mahogany and Graham Glasgow, the Lions have options at guard on their roster—but also room to improve. Zabel and Lions coach Dan Campbell are natural personality fits, and Zabel, who has experience playing every offensive line spot but center, is smart, athletic and strong. The Lions also offer Zabel a situation where he won’t necessarily have to start right away, though he proved at the Senior Bowl that competition isn’t a hindrance to him.
29. TRADE ALERT: New York Giants send Nos. 34, 99 to the Washington Commanders for No. 29
Biggest needs (Giants): QB, DT, OL
The pick: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
If the Giants don’t opt for Sanders at No. 3, they’re a logical fit to move back into the first round for a signal-caller. The Commanders don’t have a third-round pick, and there are several players—Henderson, receiver Emeka Egbuka and cornerback Maxwell Hairston, among others—still available who may be of interest to them. So, why Dart? He has a strong arm, can fit the ball into tight windows, is athletic and instinctual enough to feel pressure and maneuver the pocket and can create outside of structure. Dart’s accuracy is sporadic, and he didn’t run a pro-style offense at Ole Miss, which adds another learning curve. He’s a swing, but his flashes are worth a late-first-round choice.
30. Buffalo Bills (13–4)
Biggest needs: CB, IDL, EDGE
The pick: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
The Bills are expected to address corner and defensive tackle early, and the 6' 1", 195-pound Amos is big, strong, long and disruptive. Amos has above average transitional quickness and quality vision, and saw extensive time in Cover 3 at Ole Miss—which is particularly relevant to the Bills’ zone-heavy defense.
31. Kansas City Chiefs (15–2)
Biggest needs: OT, DT, RB
The pick: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
If he hadn’t torn his patellar tendon in the sixth game of the season, Simmons would likely be a top-15 pick. But with his recovery timeline potentially stretching into training camp, Simmons may slide further than his profile should allow. Simmons has experience playing both left and right tackle, he’s controlled and fast-paced in space and he’s efficient with his hands. The Chiefs signed free agent left tackle Jaylon Moore, but Simmons offers much greater upside at a position Kansas City has been trying to solidify for multiple offseasons.
32. Philadelphia Eagles (14–3)
Biggest needs: Edge, IDL, WR
The pick: James Pearce Jr., edge, Tennessee
The Eagles won the Super Bowl in part because of their relentless pass rush, yet they’re still in the market for more. Pearce has an electric first step, and while he can win around the corner, he’s also a proficient speed-to-power rusher. Pearce doesn’t offer much as a run defender, but was a projected top-five pick last summer because of his obvious rush talent. He’d be a strong fit in Philadelphia.