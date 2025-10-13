Tez Johnson Laughs at Himself for Thinking Baker Mayfield's MVP Chants Were for Him

#Bucs WR Tez Johnson thought he was getting MVP chants after his first NFL TD…



“I was like I ain’t do nothing this year.”



Sterling Shepard had to let him know it was for Baker Mayfield 😂😂😂



(via @Buccaneers)