The Latest Khalil Shakir Injury Update Should Be Welcome News for Bills Fans
You'll be happy about this one.
In this story:
Bills fans, you can breathe again.
Top receiver Khalil Shakir is "progressing nicely" in his recovery from a high ankle sprain and is tracking to be ready for Week 1, head coach Sean McDermott said Thursday, per Syracuse.com's Matt Parrino.
Prior to Thursday's update, McDermott had said Shakir was "week-to-week."
Shakir, who caught a career-high 76 passes for 821 yards and four touchdowns during the 2024 regular season, has emerged as a top target for reigning MVP quarterback Josh Allen. Though he most likely won't be playing in the team's preseason opener vs. the Giants on Saturday, it's great news that he could be ready for Week 1, when the Bills host the Ravens at Highmark Stadium.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Published