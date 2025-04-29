SI

These NFL Teams Will Be Getting New Alternate Uniforms in 2025

The league is rolling out a new 'Rivalries' uniform series.

Mike Kadlick

Nike is introducing a new uniform series in 2025.
/ Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Lost in the shuffle of the 2025 NFL draft this weekend was an announcement that's likely to excite plenty of fans across the league.

As relayed by CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the NFL is unveiling new, alternate uniforms—dubbed their "Rivalries" program—in 2025 inspired by the local communities of the teams that will wear them.

Kicking off the uniform sets this season are the AFC East (Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and New York Jets) and the NFC West (Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers)—with the rest of the league to follow suit over the next three years.

The AFC South and NFC North will debut their new threads in 2026, the NFC East and AFC West in '27, and the AFC North and NFC South in '28.

"Each team will be required to wear the jerseys for one home game against a divisional rival each year over a three-year period," Jones explained. "Teams can choose to wear the jersey each year against the same divisional rival or across the division."

He added that the uniforms will be similar to what the MLB and NBA have done in recent years with their "City Connect" and "City Edition" kits.

Visuals of the uniforms have not yet been released, but are expected to be unveiled at some point over the summer as we approach the 2025 season.

Published
Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

