This Chiefs Touchdown Shows Why Travis Kelce and DeAndre Hopkins Are a Dangerous Duo
Week 8 was filled with close games and big plays. Perhaps none bigger than Jayden Daniels’s Hail Mary heave to Noah Brown. And while it was incredible, it didn’t make the film room.
Instead, we’re going to look at how DeAndre Hopkins and Travis Kelce will work in tandem to benefit the Kansas City Chiefs, why Jameis Winston is already making a big difference for the Cleveland Browns and a lesson on what a perfect pocket and the willingness to trust your receiver can do, exemplified by Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.
But we start with the Chiefs, who ran their record to 7–0 with a win in Sin City.
Chiefs wasted no time benefitting from DeAndre Hopkins
Last week, the Chiefs sent a fourth-round conditional pick to the Tennessee Titans for Hopkins. On Sunday, in Kansas City’s 27–20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, Hopkins played 23 snaps and caught two passes for 29 yards. On film, early returns say to expect much more from the former All-Pro soon.
Down 10–7 in the second quarter, the Chiefs had third-and-goal at the 5-yard line. Kansas City lined up in 13-personnel with three tight ends to the right and Kelce (No. 87) to the outside. Meanwhile, Hopkins (No. 8) was getting man coverage, isolated on the left side.
On the snap, Jody Fortson (No. 89) ran straight ahead to create space underneath. Kelce ran a quick slant below Fortson, while linebacker Divine Deablo (No. 5) tried to get across the middle and tip the pass from Patrick Mahomes.
However, note the top of the screen. Hopkins also ran a slant to the inside and easily beat the coverage. If he was the primary read, the Chiefs would have had an even easier touchdown.
With another future Hall of Famer on the roster, the Chiefs should become even more dangerous as Hopkins learns the scheme and system.
Jameis Winston went great guns in game-winning bomb
For seven weeks, the Browns had the most pitiful offense in football. They hadn’t scored 20 points in any game and were the only team with that dubious distinction through Week 7.
Against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon, Winston got his first start of 2024 and threw for 334 yards, including a 38-yard, game-winning bomb to Cedric Tillman while trailing by a point with 59 seconds left.
On the play below, Cleveland was facing second-and-15 from the Baltimore 38-yard-line. The Browns were in 11-personnel with three receivers going into the pattern, while tight end David Njoku (No. 85) and running back Nick Chubb (No. 24) stayed in to block. In response, the Ravens were in their nickel package.
As you can see, Baltimore brought major heat. The Ravens blitzed with seven, attempting to knock Cleveland out of field goal range. Baltimore then got in Cover Zero, man coverage with Tillman (No. 19) streaking down the seam at veteran safety Eddie Jackson (No. 39).
As Tillman barreled down on Jackson, the defender waited far too long to flip his hips. The result was a disaster for the Ravens.
While Winston is far from the perfect quarterback, his willingness to throw the ball downfield should unlock some things for the Browns over the last two months of the campaign.
Jalen Hurts has the deep ball at the forefront of Philadelphia’s attack
Philadelphia ranks eighth offensively and 20th in passing. The year hasn’t gone smoothly for the Eagles as they have dealt with injuries to almost all of their main weapons. Now, with A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith and Saquon Barkley healthy and rolling, the Eagles are 5–2 and looking like a strong playoff contender.
On Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, you could see why Philadelphia is dangerous. Leading 24–17 with 2:43 remaining in the third quarter, the Eagles were on Cincinnati’s 45-yard line facing second-and-eight. Philadelphia was in 22-personnel, with Smith (No. 6) in the slot and Brown (No. 11) wide to the right. Cincinnati matched with its nickel package.
On the snap, Barkley (No. 26) rode a play-action fake and darted through the left side of the line. The fake influenced Cincinnati’s front four to that side, while quarterback Hurts (No. 1) rolled right. As importantly, second-year safety Jordan Battle (No. 27) took a few steps in, while Smith began to run deep through his area.
Additionally, look at the space Hurts has to throw the ball. There isn’t a defender within five yards of him. He had time and comfort to scan before loading up.
While Battle did well to recover, those steps allowed Smith to get even with him as Hurts unloaded the deep ball. While Smith wasn’t what you would classify as open, Hurts gave him a chance to make a play one-on-one, and with Battle not able to stay on top of Smith, it was a smart gamble.
The result was a perfect throw to the back line of the endzone, with Battle not able to fully recover and knock away the pass. The Eagles took a 31–17 lead on the score and cruised to a 37–17 romp in Cincinnati.