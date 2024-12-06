SI

Tim Patrick Shares Touching Message About Late Father After Two-Touchdown Game

The veteran receiver had his best game since 2021 on Thursday night, and he was quick to pay tribute to his late father.

Mike McDaniel

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tim Patrick had his best game since 2021 on Thursday night.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tim Patrick had his best game since 2021 on Thursday night. / David Reginek-Imagn Images
In this story:

Detroit Lions veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick caught six passes for 43 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the 4th quarter as the Lions defeated the Packers 34–31 on Thursday Night Football.

For Patrick, it was a special game and a culmination on what has been a long couple years as he's battled injuries that have kept him off the field entirely. Prior to this season, Patrick had not suited up in an NFL game since the 2021 season, but he's proven to be a key veteran piece in the receiving room for Detroit, and his work ethic in getting back onto the field paid off in a big way on Thursday.

In the postgame press conference following his standout performance, Patrick was quick to give a touching tribute to his late father, whose birthday is on Friday.

"Amazing, amazing," Patrick said when describing how it felt to score his first two touchdowns since 2021. "My dad's birthday is tomorrow. He passed away, man, that was all him. It was all him, man, it was all God. I'm blessed, very blessed."

Patrick's performance was key on Thursday, and he will look to continue his contributions to the Lions offense down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL