Tim Patrick Shares Touching Message About Late Father After Two-Touchdown Game
Detroit Lions veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick caught six passes for 43 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the 4th quarter as the Lions defeated the Packers 34–31 on Thursday Night Football.
For Patrick, it was a special game and a culmination on what has been a long couple years as he's battled injuries that have kept him off the field entirely. Prior to this season, Patrick had not suited up in an NFL game since the 2021 season, but he's proven to be a key veteran piece in the receiving room for Detroit, and his work ethic in getting back onto the field paid off in a big way on Thursday.
In the postgame press conference following his standout performance, Patrick was quick to give a touching tribute to his late father, whose birthday is on Friday.
"Amazing, amazing," Patrick said when describing how it felt to score his first two touchdowns since 2021. "My dad's birthday is tomorrow. He passed away, man, that was all him. It was all him, man, it was all God. I'm blessed, very blessed."
Patrick's performance was key on Thursday, and he will look to continue his contributions to the Lions offense down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.