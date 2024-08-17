SI

Report: Titans' Arden Key Has Six-Game PED Suspension Overturned on Appeal

Patrick Andres

Outside linebacker Arden Key (49) runs through drills during the Tennessee Titans mandatory mini-camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, June 4, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
Ahead of their first season under coach Brian Callahan, it appears the Tennessee Titans will have a key contributor on defense for their first six games after all.

Titans linebacker Arden Key has had his six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug regulations overturned on appeal, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Turron Davenport of ESPN.

Reports originally emerged that Key, 28, would be suspended for violating the policy on July 30.

The seventh-year LSU product had six sacks in 17 games for Tennessee in 2023—0.5 shy of his career high of 6.5, set with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021.

The Titans are coming off a 6–11 season—their worst by winning percentage since going 3–13 in 2015. The team dismissed coach Mike Vrabel in response, hiring Callahan on Jan. 24.

Opponents against which Key is now eligible to play include the Chicago Bears (Sept. 8), the New York Jets (Sept. 15), the Green Bay Packers (Sept. 22), the Miami Dolphins (Sept. 30), the Indianapolis Colts (Oct. 13), and the Buffalo Bills (Oct. 20).

