Titans’ Awesome Video Telling Guys They Made 53-Man Roster Will Give You Goosebumps
Teams across the NFL held final roster cutdowns this week to land on the 53-man roster for Week 1—which begins on Thursday, Sept. 5 when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens to begin the new football season.
There have been many tough conversations that have taken place across the league this week, but during a stressful time of year for coaches and players alike, the Tennessee Titans saw the opportunity to create incredible social media content.
The Titans posted a video on Thursday afternoon that featured offensive linemen Andrew Rupcich and John Ojukwu, tight ends David Martin-Robinson and Thomas Odukoya, and linebacker James Williams all being told that they made the final 53-man roster.
In an especially cool part of the video, Titans general manager Ran Carthon spoke with Odukoya about how New Orleans Saints fans commented on how impressive Odukoya's chase down tackle was in the team's final preseason game.
"You made the 53-man. You earned it. You've had a hell of a journey from being an international practice squad guy to now you're on the 53, man! You've got a viral clip on the internet from chasing down a guy. When we're talking about building a culture, and getting guys made of the right s---...the sign out there that says, 'Play like a Titan.' You fit every single last one of those things," Carthon told Odukoya. "You don't know this but where we were sitting at the game on Sunday in New Orleans, and New Orleans fans hate everybody. After you chased the guy down, the fans next to us... a guy next to us yelled, 'You better not cut 89!' And then the third quarter, you had a catch and they started cheering for you, which says a lot. That's a testament to your work."
Here's the play of Odukoya's chase down tackle that Carthon referred to in the video.
As for the social media play by the Titans, NFL fans loved it. Here are some of the best reactions to the clip.