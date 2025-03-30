Titans Exec Shoots Down Rumors of Will Levis Trade Talks
There has been some doubt cast upon the future of Will Levis with the Tennessee Titans as the 2025 NFL draft inches closer.
The Titans own the No. 1 pick in the draft, and there's plenty of speculation they're targeting standout Miami quarterback Cam Ward at the top of the board. Naturally, that's led to questions about what's in store for Levis, with rumors emerging that the organization had been in negotiations to trade him during the offseason.
Titans President of Football Operations Chad Brinker discussed the speculation that a Levis trade was being discussed, and he poured cold water on the reports.
"That's a false report," Brinker told team reporter Jim Wyatt at the NFL owners meeting on Sunday. "We have not contacted anybody, and nobody has contacted us, about Will Levis. I don't think anything has changed from the time somebody asked me about this a month ago.
"What's the plan with Will Levis? The plan with Will Levis is he has a chance to compete for a starting job next year. And that's like every player that's on our roster. It's no different for Will. I see him in our facility, he's working hard. Everybody knows he's a great kid, he's a hard worker and he's going to give it everything he has. And we're going to continue to work with Will Levis."
Levis is entering his third season in Tennessee in 2025, but he's not done enough to cement his role as the team's starting quarterback. Last season, he was temporarily benched in favor of Mason Rudolph after suffering an injury. He featured in 12 games in '25, throwing for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 63.1% of his passes.
Even if the Titans do end up selecting a quarterback with the No. 1 pick, Brinker made clear that he anticipates Levis having a fair shot to compete for the starting role this season, and emphasized that a trade is not currently on the table.