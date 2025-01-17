SI

Titans Hiring Chiefs Executive As Next General Manager

Tennessee holds the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

After a disappointing 3-14 finish to the season, the Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They now have their next general manager to lead the offseason charge.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Tennessee is hiring Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi as their next general manager.

Borgonzi, a Massachusetts native, has worked in Kansas City's front office since 2009. His roles have included assistant of college scouting, manager of football operations, pro scout, assistant director of pro scouting, director of player personnel, and director of football operations. He's served as their assistant general manager since 2021—winning three Super Bowls with the organization.

"Long-time coming," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told Breer via text on Borgonzi landing the job, "One of the hardest-working guys in the business. Tennessee made the right choice."

Borgonzi takes the job over from Ran Carthon, whom the Titans fired last week after just two seasons.

Tennessee now enters 2025 with a new GM, the No. 1 overall draft pick, and just over $40 million in salary cap space.

