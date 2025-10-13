Titans Name Offensive Assistant Mike McCoy As Interim Head Coach
The Tennessee Titans are naming senior offensive assistant Mike McCoy as their interim head coach for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season.
The news comes hours after the Titans fired head coach Brian Callahan amid a 1–5 start to the year in his second season leading the franchise.
McCoy is a veteran of the coaching carousel and spent four seasons as the head coach of the Chargers before they left San Diego, from 2013-16. Since then, he’s spent time as an offensive coordinator or offensive assistant with the Broncos, Cardinals and Jaguars before landing with the Titans earlier this year.
While a turnaround to the Titans’ current campaign feels like an uphill battle, McCoy’s main job while finishing out the season will be the continued development of rookie quarterback Cam Ward, who has struggled out of the gate in his NFL career.
McCoy will have to hit the ground running, as the Titans host the New England Patriots, led by former Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel, in Week 7. Meanwhile, the team's front office will start what should be a pretty wide coaching search to find their next long-term leader on the sidelines.