Titans Hosting Potential No. 1 Pick QB Cam Ward on Pre-Draft Visit
As the Tennessee Titans mull over whether to use—or trade—the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, they continue to do their due diligence on players they could potentially select.
As reported by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the team is hosting quarterback Cam Ward on a top-30 visit at its facility on Friday.
"The idea in getting these done now," Breer explained in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "[is to have] a clearer picture on the draft class ahead of free agency."
Ward, a 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist, finished his senior season at the University of Miami with 4,313 passing yards and 39 touchdowns. Additionally, with three first-half TD passes in last December's Pop-Tarts Bowl, he set the career Division I passing touchdowns record with 158—surpassing former Houston Cougars quarterback Case Keenum's 155.
"He does some really cool stuff," Titans head coach Brian Callahan said of Ward at the Shrine Bowl in January. "He has a really loose throwing motion, and I mean that in the best way. He can spin the ball well. He has all the different arm angles. He has the ability to move and create. He's put some really impressive throws on tape."
Tennessee started multiple quarterbacks in 2024, and while they'll likely get calls to trade out of the No. 1 pick, you're generally only as good as your signal caller in the NFL. Friday's visit shows that—at the very least—they're considering making Ward the top selection in April's draft.