Titans Release Veteran Receiver Tyler Lockett After 1-6 Start to Season
Titans receiver Tyler Lockett requested to be released from the team, and Tennessee accepted the request and released him on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
The release allows Lockett to sign with a new NFL team on Wednesday after 4 p.m. ET. There's quite a few NFL teams in need of a receiver as injuries continue to pile up through seven weeks. Some options for Lockett could be the Raiders, the Steelers, the Jets and the 49ers, just to name a few. No teams have popped up as confirmed options at this point.
Lockett spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Seahawks, but then parted ways with Seattle back in March before signing with the Titans. This will mark the second time Lockett's been a free agent this year.
Lockett struggled to find his footing in Tennessee through seven games this season. He has only caught 10 passes for 70 yards in that span, in which the Titans hold a 1-6 record. This is by far his lowest production rate in his career.
We'll see where Lockett ends up after Wednesday.