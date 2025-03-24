Titans Sign Replacement for Two-Time Field-Goal Percentage Leader Nick Folk
Despite success at the position in recent seasons, the Tennessee Titans have signaled their intent to change kickers.
The Titans have signed former New England Patriots kicker Joey Slye, they announced Monday morning. Slye, 28, has played for five teams in his NFL career and nailed 147 of 180 kicks lifetime.
That's a notable statistic given who Slye appears set to replace: Nick Folk. Folk, 40, hit 96.7% of his field goals in 2023 and 95.5% in 2024. Both of those totals led the league, and they constituted the two highest totals of a 17-year career Folk has spent with five teams.
Slye's best season by field goal percentage came in 2021, when he hit 92% of his kicks in a year split between the Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders. He made 78.8% of his field goal attempts in 2024.
The Virginia Tech product ranks sixth in ACC history in field goals made.