Titans Sign Journeyman Quarterback Amid Cam Ward Draft Speculation
The Tennessee Titans are widely expected to add their future franchise quarterback at next month's NFL draft, with Miami's Cam Ward leading the way as the favorite to be selected.
The franchise isn't resting on its laurels in free agency when it comes to the quarterback room, however.
Former starter Will Levis remains on the roster and the Titans recently signed veteran Brandon Allen. On Wednesday, they added another veteran backup joining his eighth franchise: Tim Boyle.
Boyle may be best known as a friend and teammate of Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers (2018 to '20) and New York Jets ('23). He's also played for the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants, and had a stint on the Houston Texans practice squad.
He's 0–5 as an NFL starter, with 1,210 career passing yards, five touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
Levis, a 2023 second-round pick with 21 starts for Tennessee, has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, especially as the Titans' attention has turned to quarterback atop the NFL draft. If Tennessee moves Levis for some draft capital and takes Ward at No. 1, it appears that he could have a pair of veteran signal callers on the depth chart with him.