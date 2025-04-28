Titans GM Not Naming Starting QB Yet After Drafting Cam Ward
When the Tennessee Titans drafted Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick on Thursday night, many NFL fans assumed this meant Ward would be named the starting quarterback for the 2025 season, especially as the team's been dealing with inconsistency at the position for a while.
However, Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi shared on Monday that the team will not be naming a starting quarterback quite yet. He's going to give last year's starter Will Levis and the other two quarterbacks the team signed this offseason—Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle—a chance at competing against Ward for the position.
Borgonzi specifically spoke highly of Levis on Monday.
"It's a lot of value," Borgonzi said of Levis, via the team's website. "There is going to be competition in every room, and he elevates the competition in that room. That is what we're trying to do here as we get into training camp, to have the best 90-man roster, best competition in every room, and Will certainly provides that."
Levis went 2-10 during his 12 starts last season, finishing with 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Despite his struggles last season, the Titans never looked to trade him this offseason.
As for the quarterback competition, Borgonzi said that coach Brian Callahan is going to be in charge of dividing reps during it.
"As we head into the offseason here, it's going to be a competition, and these guys are going to get equal amount of reps here at the beginning and they will separate themselves here as we head into training camp," Borgonzi said. "The idea is to have competition in the room, and Brian and his staff, as we go through the offseason and go into training camp, I am sure reps will change at some point as people separate themselves.
"We're not going to name any starters right now, here in the offseason."
We'll see who ends up being the Titans' QB1 in 2025, but it sounds like we won't get an answer for a while.