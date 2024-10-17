Titans to Release Former All-Pro Safety Jamal Adams
The Tennessee Titans are granting the release of former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Adams has played in just three games this season for Tennessee, including one start, and has made four tackles. Adams, who turned 29 on Thursday, signed a one-year deal with the Titans in the offseason.
Adams has struggled with injuries and a decline in his play since being named as an All-Pro in three consecutive seasons from 2018-'20, which included a First-Team All-Pro selection in '19. Adams posted a career-high 9.5 sacks in the '20 season, and has not recorded one since. In fact, he has played in just 25 games over the last three-plus seasons due to injury.
According to Schefter, Adams is healthy and ready for his next opportunity.