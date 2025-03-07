Titans to Release Veteran LB Harold Landry
Landry recorded nine sacks for the Titans last season.
In this story:
The Tennessee Titans are releasing veteran pass rusher Harold Landry, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Landry recorded nine sacks last season for Tennessee, and immediately becomes one of the top pass rushers on the free agent market.
Landry had spent his entire six season career with the Titans, where he made 79 starts. In total, he tabbed 397 combined tackles, including 70 for loss, and 50.5 sacks. He also has two career interceptions.
The soon-to-be 29-year-old still has plenty of good football left in front of him, and should have options in free agency.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Published |Modified